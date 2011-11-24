Romanian government survives no-confidence vote
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
CAIRO Egypt's ruling military council asked former prime minister Kamal Ganzouri to form a new government on Thursday after protesters demanded the army sack the previous cabinet, Al Jazeera television reported, citing unspecified reports.
Ganzouri headed a cabinet from 1996 to 1999 that introduced some economic liberalisation measures. Many Egyptians viewed him as an official who was not tainted by corruption, but his record serving under Mubarak could stir opposition from those demanding a clean break with the past.
State television had said the military council had met Ganzouri earlier in the day. Army General Mokhtar al-Mullah told a news conference that the army hoped to form a new government before a parliamentary election begins on Monday.
(Writing by Edmund Blair)
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
KABUL Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a suicide attack that killed at least 22 people outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court.