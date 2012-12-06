CAIRO A leading Egyptian pro-democracy movement rejected President Mohamed Mursi's call for dialogue on Thursday and said it would take part in a protest against the head of state.

The "April 6" movement, which played a prominent role in igniting the revolt against Hosni Mubarak, made the announcement on its Facebook page. It said Friday's protest would be called the "red card" for Mursi.

