CAIRO Egypt postponed unity talks it planned to host on Wednesday to tackle a political crisis surrounding a referendum on a new constitution, an army spokesman said.

The delay, due to a low level of responses from those invited, came despite confirmation from the main Islamist and opposition groups that they would attend. There was no indication of when the talks might be reconvened.

(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Giles Elgood)