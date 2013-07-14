German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor on Sunday ordered that the assets of 14 Muslim Brotherhood leaders, including its head Mohamed Badie, be frozen, judicial sources said.
Also included in the measure were his deputy, Khairat El-Shater, and the deputy head of the Brotherhood's political party, Essam El-Erian, the sources added.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by Mike Collett-White and Kevin Liffey)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.