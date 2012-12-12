CAIRO Egypt's main opposition coalition will push for a "no" vote in a referendum this week on a constitution shaped by Islamists they oppose rather than boycott, members of the group said on Wednesday.

"We will vote 'no'," opposition politician and former Arab League chief Amr Moussa told Reuters. Another opposition figure also announced that the group would push for a "no" vote.

Moussa also said he along with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei, leftist Hamdeen Sabahy and a Wafd party leader Mounir Fakhry Abdel-Nour would attend unity talks hosted by the army, but which the army said on Wednesday it had delayed due to a low level of response for attendance.

Moussa, contacted after the army announcement, said he was not aware of the change.

