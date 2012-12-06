Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
CAIRO The head of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood called for unity on Thursday, saying divisions only served "the nation's enemies", his first public statement since clashes killed at least five people and wounded hundreds overnight.
"Our divisions and fragmentation only serve the nation's enemies," Mohamed Badie said in a statement published on the website of the group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi to power in a June election.
Mursi's opponents and supporters clashed outside the presidential palace on Wednesday in violence that stretched into the early hours of Thursday.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".