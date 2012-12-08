CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cancelled a decree which had sparked huge protests by giving him sweeping powers.

Politicians and others who took part in a national dialogue convened by Mursi said they recommended that the Islamist leader issue a new decree to replace one that sparked protests.

But the group said a referendum on the new constitution planned for December 15 could not be delayed, the dialogue spokesman, Mohamed Selim al-Awa, told a news conference after the meeting that was boycotted by the main opposition coalition.

He said Egypt's president wanted the opposition to suggest changes to a new constitution.

