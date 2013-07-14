CAIRO Nabil Fahmy, a former Egyptian ambassador to the United States, accepted the post of foreign minister on Sunday in the interim government being put in place after the removal of president Mohamed Mursi earlier this month.

Interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi is assembling a government expected to be made up mainly of technocrats and liberals to lead Egypt under an army-backed "road map" to restore full civilian rule.

