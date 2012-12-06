Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
CAIRO The head of Egypt's Republican Guard said forces deployed outside the presidential palace on Thursday had been sent there to separate supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, not to oppress them.
Calling for calm, General Mohamed Zaki told the state-run Middle East News Agency that the troops would not be used against the protesters.
"The armed forces, and at the forefront of them the Republican Guard, will not be used as a tool to oppress the demonstrators," he said.
"I am personally extremely concerned about the safety of every Egyptian citizen, and that the clashes that happened around the presidential palace yesterday not be repeated," he said.
Force would not be used against "members of the Egyptian nation", he said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".