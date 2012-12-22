A woman wearing a full veil (niqab) queues outside a polling centre to vote during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Men queue outside a polling centre to vote during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Soldiers keep guard near a man sitting outside a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A man leaves a voting centre after casting his ballot in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl casts her mother's ballot at a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in the El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The Mosque of Mohamed Ali Pasha (C) in the ancient Citadel of Cairo is pictured above the City of the Dead necropolis, before sunset over Cairo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Qandil speaks to the media before casting his vote in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People queue outside a voting centre in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man casts his vote during in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man checks for his name before casting his vote during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Women cast them vote during in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman casts her ballot at a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in the El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A woman wipes her face as she queues with other women at a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in the El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel-Aziz casts her vote during in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. Egyptians voted on a constitution drafted by Islamists on Saturday in a second round of balloting expected to approve the charter that opponents say will create deeper turmoil in Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Women cast them vote during in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A soldier stands near women queuing outside a polling centre to vote during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in the El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A general view of the city and the great pyramids during sunset in Cairo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Qandil shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Dokki district of greater Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Opposition leader and former presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy stands in a queue outside a outside a voting center in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. Egyptians voted on a constitution drafted by Islamists on Saturday in a second round of balloting expected to approve the charter that opponents say will create deeper turmoil in Egypt. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women queue near graffiti (L) which reads 'Avoid the Brotherhood' outside a polling centre to vote during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Bani Sweif, about 115 km (71 miles) south of Cairo December 22, 2012. Egyptians voted on a constitution drafted by Islamists on Saturday in a second round of balloting expected to approve the charter that opponents say will create deeper turmoil in Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer

Women queue near graffiti (L) which reads 'Avoid the Brotherhood' outside a polling centre to vote during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Bani Sweif, about 115 km (71 miles) south of Cairo December 22, 2012. Egyptians voted on a constitution drafted by Islamists on Saturday in a second round of balloting expected to approve the charter that opponents say will create deeper turmoil in Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer

Army soldiers stand guard as a man leaves a polling station after casting his vote during the second and final round of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution, in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. Egyptians voted on a constitution drafted by Islamists on Saturday in a second round of balloting expected to approve the charter that opponents say will create deeper turmoil in Egypt. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl casts her father's vote in a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in the El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A policeman gestures as people queue outside a voting center in the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. Egyptians voted on a constitution drafted by Islamists on Saturday in a second round of balloting expected to approve the charter that opponents say will create deeper turmoil in Egypt. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO Early indications showed Egyptians approved an Islamist-drafted constitution after Saturday's final round of voting in a referendum despite opposition criticism of the measure as divisive.

An official from the Muslim Brotherhood's political party, which backs Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, said that after nearly 4 million votes had been counted there was a majority of 74 percent in favour of the constitution.

Exit polls from the opposition National Salvation Front also showed the constitution passing, an official said.

Last week's first round returned 57 percent in favour of the constitution, according to unofficial data. The vote was split over two days as many judges refused to supervise the ballot.

The referendum committee may not declare official results for the two rounds until Monday, after hearing appeals.

Islamist backers of Mursi say the constitution is vital to move to democracy, nearly two years after an Arab Spring revolt overthrew authoritarian ruler Hosni Mubarak. It will provide stability for a weak economy, they say.

But the opposition accuses Mursi of pushing through a text that favours Islamists and ignores the rights of Christians, who make up about 10 percent of the population, as well as women.

"I'm voting 'no' because Egypt can't be ruled by one faction," said Karim Nahas, 35, a stockbroker, heading to a polling station in Giza, in greater Cairo.

At another polling station, some voters said they were more interested in ending Egypt's long period of political instability than in the Islamist aspects of the charter.

"We have to extend our hands to Mursi to help fix the country," said Hisham Kamal, an accountant.

VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION

Hours before polls closed, Vice President Mahmoud Mekky announced his resignation. He said he wanted to quit last month but stayed on to help Mursi tackle a crisis that blew up when the Islamist leader assumed wide powers.

Mekky, a prominent judge who said he was uncomfortable in politics, disclosed earlier he had not been informed of Mursi's power grab. The timing of his resignation appeared linked to the lack of a vice-presidential post under the draft constitution.

Rights groups reported alleged law violations during voting. They said some polling stations opened late, that Islamists illegally campaigned at some of them, and complained of voter registration irregularities, including listing of a dead person.

The new basic law sets a limit of two four-year presidential terms. It says sharia law principles remain the main source of legislation but adds an article to explain this further. It also says Islamic authorities will be consulted on sharia - a source of concern to Christians and other non-Muslims.

If the constitution passes, there will be parliamentary elections in about two months.

After the first round of voting, the opposition said alleged abuses meant the first stage of the referendum should be re-run.

But the committee overseeing the two-stage vote said its investigations showed no major irregularities in voting on December 15, which covered about half of Egypt's 51 million voters. About 25 million were eligible to vote in the second round.

MORE UNREST

If the charter is approved, the opposition says it is a recipe for trouble since it will not have received sufficiently broad backing and that it will not have been a fair vote.

"I see more unrest," said Ahmed Said, head of the liberal Free Egyptians Party and a member of the National Salvation Front, an opposition coalition formed after Mursi expanded his powers on November 22 and then pushed the constitution to a vote.

Protesters accused the president of acting like a pharaoh, and he was forced to issue a second decree two weeks ago that amended a provision putting his decisions above legal challenge.

Said cited "serious violations" on the first day of voting, and said anger against Mursi was growing. "People are not going to accept the way they are dealing with the situation."

At least eight people were killed in protests outside the presidential palace in Cairo this month. Islamists and rivals hurled stones at each other on Friday in Alexandria, the second-biggest city. Two buses were torched.

Late on Saturday, Mursi announced the names of 90 new members he had appointed to the upper house of parliament, state media reported, and a presidential official said the list was mainly liberals and other non-Islamists.

Mursi's main opponents from liberal, socialist and other parties said they had refused to take any seats.

Two-thirds of the 270-member upper house was elected in a vote early this year, with one third appointed by the president. Mursi, elected in June, had not named them till now. Mursi's Islamist party and its allies dominate the assembly.

(Additional reporting by Tamim Elyan and Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Edmund Blair and Giles Elgood; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Jason Webb)