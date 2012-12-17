CAIRO Egypt's new public prosecutor, appointed by President Mohamed Mursi last month, has resigned from his post, judicial sources and the main state newspaper al-Ahram said on Monday.

The resignation of Public Prosecutor Talaat Ibrahim follows a furore among members of the judiciary who said Mursi's decision in November to sack the former public prosecutor and appoint Ibrahim was an assault on the independence of the judiciary.

The former public prosecutor, Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, had served for many years under former President Hosni Mubarak who was ousted by a popular uprising in February 2011.

Al-Ahram said Ibrahim's resignation would be presented to the Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday.

