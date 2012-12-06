Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi met the army chief and cabinet ministers on Thursday to discuss how to stabilise the nation after clashes between his supporters and opponents outside the presidential palace, the presidency said in a statement.
Mursi met General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is the head of the military and defence minister, as well as the prime minister, interior and justice ministers, and others.
They discussed "means to deal with the situation on different political, security and legal levels to stabilise Egypt and protect the gains of the revolution", according to the statement issued on Mursi's official website.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alistair Lyon)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".