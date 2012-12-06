Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Thursday that a political crisis sparked by his move to expand his powers should be resolved by dialogue not violence.
"Such painful events happened because of political differences that should be resolved through dialogue," the Islamist president said in a televised address to the nation after two days of violence during protests.
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".