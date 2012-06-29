CAIRO Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi took an informal oath of office on Friday in a speech to supporters in Cairo's Tahrir Square, in a slap at the generals trying to limit his power.

"There is no power above people power," Mursi said to wild cheers from the crowd, many of whom were supporters of the once-banned Muslim Brotherhood.

"Today you are the source of this power. You give this power to whoever you want and you withhold it from whoever you want, with God's blessings."

Mursi is to be sworn in officially on Saturday by the constitutional court, rather than parliament as is usual.

The court dissolved the Islamist-dominated lower house this month in a series of measures designed to ensure that the generals who took over from ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak will keep a strong grip on Egypt's affairs even after Mursi takes power.

