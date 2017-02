CAIRO Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi will on Saturday address the upper house of parliament which now holds full legislative powers following the adoption of a new constitution, the council's speaker said.

Under the new charter, legislative powers temporarily held by Mursi have now been transferred to the Islamist-dominated upper house of parliament, until a new lower house is elected in a vote expected in about two months.

