CAIRO Egypt's second largest Islamist party on Thursday said it would support a new constitution in an upcoming referendum in order to spare the country "more anarchy".

"The Nour Party will take part in this referendum and will take part with "yes", out of our concern for bringing about stability and so that we spare the country more anarchy," Younes Makhyoun, the head of the party, said in a news conference.

The Nour Party's support for the army-led political transition has set it apart from Egyptian Islamists who opposed the July 3 overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

