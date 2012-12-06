Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
CAIRO A prominent Egyptian Christian said he had resigned from his role as an aide to President Mohamed Mursi and a senior official in the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party.
"I have decided to retire from any political work and to withdraw from any political role ... including withdrawing from any role in the presidency and the Freedom and Justice Party," Rafik Habib said in a statement on his official Facebook page.
It was not immediately clear from the statement what had prompted Habib to step down.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".