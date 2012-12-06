Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, some of them injured, rest outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An injured supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood shows his arm, with pellet wounds from clashes on Wednesday, outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

People stand near a burnt police car, which was damaged during clashes on Wednesday, outside the main road near the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Police and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood stand outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood stand near tanks that were just deployed outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood walk past tanks that were just deployed outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO At least four tanks deployed outside the Egyptian presidential palace on Thursday in a street where supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi had been clashing into the early hours of the morning, Reuters witnesses said.

Three armoured troop carriers were also in the street outside the palace. The violence that had stretched from Wednesday afternoon into the early hours of Thursday had abated and the streets were calm.

The soldiers' badges identified them as members of the Republican Guard, whose duties include guarding the presidency.

Traffic was moving through streets strewn with rocks thrown during the violence. Hundreds of Mursi supporters were still in the area, many wrapped in blankets and some reading the Koran.

"We came here to support President Mursi and his decisions. He is the elected president of Egypt," said Emad Abou Salem, 40, a Mursi supporter. "He has legitimacy and nobody else does."

(Reporting by Reuters TV/Edmund Blair; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Patrick Graham)