CAIRO Egypt's presidency will appeal a decision by the country's administrative court cancelling President Mohamed Mursi's call for a parliamentary vote starting April 22, his legal advisor said.

Earlier on Wednesday the court's ruling threw the timetable for elections into disarray and raised fears the four-stage polls would be delayed at a time of social unrest and economic crisis.

"The presidency respects the administrative court's decision and will stop the call for parliamentary elections. We are in a democratic system that respects the rule of law," adviser Mohamed Gadallah said.

"Having said that, there will be an appeal of the court's decision filed by the State Judiciary Authority which represents the presidency and the government."

He said the appeal will argue that election decrees are sovereign acts carried out by the presidency and should not be overturned.

Gadallah however said the presidency respected the administrative court's decision and was not in conflict with the judiciary. The court's decision was based on a technical error because the Shura Council did not send the electoral law to the Supreme Constitutional Court for final review, he said.

"I am of the opinion that the Shura Council should have resent the electoral law back to the constitutional court for final review before passing it."

Asked whether the appeal process would delay elections by weeks or months, he said: "That is yet to be determined"

Egypt has been torn by political confusion and strife since the 2011 uprising that deposed autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Many opposition parties had announced they would boycott the vote.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad, Editing Sylvia Westall)