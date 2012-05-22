Voting starts on Wednesday and Thursday in what will be Egypt's first genuinely contested presidential election in contrast to the rigged votes under Hosni Mubarak, who was swept from office last year in a popular uprising.

Here is a look at Egypt's politics and economy since Mubarak fell:

POLITICS

- The presidential election is the last step before the ruling generals, who took charge after Mubarak was ousted, hand over to the new president by July 1.

- Egypt has already held a parliamentary vote in which Islamists took most seats. Even with these elected institutions in place, analysts say the army will remain influential for years, long after the formal power transfer.

- None of the 12 candidates is expected to win outright in the first round of the presidential vote, setting the stage for a run-off in June. The most serious contenders include former Arab League chief Amr Moussa, Islamist Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, leftist Hamdeen Sabahy and Mubarak's last prime minister, Ahmed Shafiq.

ECONOMY

- The uprising led to a prolonged stock market closure and a drop in tourism receipts. The global economic slowdown had already cut foreign direct investment by 50 percent from 2009 to 2010, to average $3.7 billion, or under 1 percent of GDP. It fell to $440 million in July-September last year, the latest available data, from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

- Egypt's foreign reserves held steady in April for the first time since the uprising, indicating a partial recovery in tourism and a slowdown in capital outflows after more than a year of economic turmoil. Foreign reserves, at $36 billion before the uprising, fell to $15.21 billion by the end of April.

- The World Bank forecasts growth at 2.5 percent for 2012 and 3.5 percent for 2013. Downward risks are significant due to the euro sovereign debt crisis and uncertainty over the presidential election result.

- Unemployment is expected to remain around 12 percent.

- Parliament overwhelmingly rejected the army-appointed cabinet's plan to cut state spending, complicating the government's efforts to secure a $3.2 billion loan from the IMF to help to fight the balance of payments crisis. Egypt and the IMF have been in discussions over the loan programme, which Egypt requested earlier this year but which was opposed by the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party.

- Living standards improved over the last decade, although unevenly. While 22 percent of Egypt's 82 million people still live below the national poverty line, this figure goes up to 43.7 percent in rural Upper Egypt. An additional 20 percent of the population have experienced poverty at some point during the last decade, heightening a sense of social vulnerability.

NUMBERS

Income Category: Lower middle income

Population: 82 million

GNP Per Capita: $2,340

Ranking for ease of doing business: 110 out of 183 countries, down two from 2011, where No. 1 is best.

Ranking for ease of starting a business: 21 down 3 from 2011

Human development index ranking: 113 out of 187 countries in the 2011 Human Development Index, slipping 12 spots from its 101 ranking in 2010. Life expectancy at birth has risen to 73.2 in 2011 from 56.2 in 1980.

Corruption ranking: 112 in Transparency International's 2011 Corruption Perceptions Index along with Algeria, Kosovo, Moldova, Senegal and Vietnam out of 183 countries and territories. Egypt was ranked 98 in 2010.

SOURCES: Reuters/World Bank/here://hdrstats.undp.org/

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Alistair Lyon)