CAIRO The Islamist-dominated Egyptian parliament on Thursday passed a law banning top officials who served under Hosni Mubarak from becoming president, legislation that would prevent former Vice President Omar Suleiman from running -- if the measures is approved by Egypt's ruling military.

The law would also block the candidacy of anyone who served as a prime minister in the decade prior to Mubarak's removal from power, which would rule out his last premier, Ahmed Shafiq.

However, the measure did not include former ministers, meaning leading liberal contender Amr Moussa, a former foreign minister, would not be affected.

