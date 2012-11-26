Egyptian National Rescue Front leader and former presidential candidate Hamdin Sabahi talks to the media after his meeting with prominent opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei in Cairo November 24 , 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei speaks during an interview in his home in Cairo November 24, 2012. ElBaradei said on Saturday there could be no dialogue with Egypt's president until he scrapped a 'dictatorial' decree that he said gave the Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi the powers of a pharaoh. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

People run towards the Supreme Judicial Council building as smokes from flares lit by protesters fill the air in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A view from the Egyptian stock market in Cairo, November 25, 2012. Egyptian share prices plunge, with the benchmark index losing nearly 10 percent in the first trading session since President Mohamed Mursi ignited a political crisis by expanding his powers. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Mursi protester lights a flare in front of the Supreme Judicial Council in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Ahmed al-Zind, head of Egypt's Judges Club, speaks during a meeting of judges at the club in Cairo November 24, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi faced a rebellion from judges who accused him of expanding his powers at their expense, deepening a crisis that triggered calls for more protests following a day of violence across Egypt. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans in front of the Supreme Judicial Council building in Cairo November 24, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi faced a rebellion on Saturday from judges who accused him of expanding his powers at their expense, deepening a crisis that triggered calls for more protests following a day of violence across Egypt. Egypt's highest judicial authority, the Supreme Judicial Council, said the decree issued by Mursi on Thursday was an 'unprecedented attack' on the independence of the judiciary. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Mursi protesters raise a big Egyptian flag while others stay around their tents during a sit-in against Egyptian president Mursi's decree, in Tahrir square, in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters run away from tear gas with the characters 'Leave Mursi' written under them in Cairo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

General view of tents in Tahrir square as protesters and activists continue with their sit-in, in Cairo, November 25, 2012. More than 500 people have been injured in protests since Friday, when Egyptians awoke to news Mursi had issued a decree temporarily widening his powers and shielding his decisions from judicial review. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Riot police build a wall in an attempt to block off the clashes in Tahrir, Cairo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A general view of Tahrir square during a tear gas assault by the police in Cairo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A protester returns a tear gas canister to the riot police in Cairo November 25, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's decree that put his decisions above legal challenge until a new parliament was elected caused fury amongst his opponents on Friday who accused him of being the new Hosni Mubarak and hijacking the revolution. Police fired tear gas in a street leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square, heart of the 2011 anti-Mubarak uprising, where thousands demanded Mursi quit and accused him of launching a 'coup'. There were violent protests in Alexandria, Port Said and Suez. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Anti-Mursi protesters run from tear gas released by police during clashes in front of the Supreme Judicial Council in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will meet senior judges on Monday to try to ease a crisis over his seizure of new powers which has set off violent protests reminiscent of last year's revolution which brought him to power.

Egypt's stock market plunged on Sunday in its first day open since Mursi issued a decree late on Thursday temporarily widening his powers and shielding his decisions from judicial review, drawing accusations he was behaving like a new dictator.

More than 500 people have been injured in clashes between police and protesters worried Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood aims to dominate the post-Hosni Mubarak era after winning Egypt's first democratic parliamentary and presidential elections this year.

One Muslim Brotherhood member was killed and 60 people were hurt on Sunday in an attack on the main office of the Brotherhood in the Egyptian Nile Delta town of Damanhour, the website of the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party said.

Egypt's highest judicial authority hinted at compromise to avert a further escalation, though Mursi's opponents want nothing less than the complete cancellation of a decree they see as a danger to democracy.

The Supreme Judicial Council said Mursi's decree should apply only to "sovereign matters", suggesting it did not reject the declaration outright, and called on judges and prosecutors, some of whom began a strike on Sunday, to return to work.

Mursi would meet the council on Monday, state media said.

Mursi's office repeated assurances that the measures would be temporary, and said he wanted dialogue with political groups to find "common ground" over what should go in Egypt's constitution, one of the issues at the heart of the crisis.

Hassan Nafaa, a professor of political science at Cairo University, saw an effort by the presidency and judiciary to resolve the crisis, but added their statements were "vague". "The situation is heading towards more trouble," he said.

Sunday's stock market fall of nearly 10 percent - halted only by automatic curbs - was the worst since the uprising that toppled Mubarak in February, 2011.

Images of protesters clashing with riot police and tear gas wafting through Cairo's Tahrir Square were an unsettling reminder of that uprising. Activists were camped in the square for a third day, blocking traffic with makeshift barricades. Nearby, riot police and protesters clashed intermittently.

"BACK TO SQUARE ONE"

Mursi's supporters and opponents plan big demonstrations on Tuesday that could be a trigger for more street violence.

"We are back to square one, politically, socially," said Mohamed Radwan of Pharos Securities, an Egyptian brokerage firm.

Mursi's decree marks an effort to consolidate his influence after he successfully sidelined Mubarak-era generals in August. It reflects his suspicions of a judiciary little reformed since the Mubarak era.

Issued just a day after Mursi received glowing tributes from Washington for his work brokering a deal to end eight days of violence between Israel and Hamas, the decree drew warnings from the West to uphold democracy. Washington has leverage because of billions of dollars it sends in annual military aid.

"The United States should be saying this is unacceptable," former presidential nominee John McCain, leading Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Fox News.

"We thank Mr. Mursi for his efforts in brokering the ceasefire with Hamas ... But this is not what the United States of America's taxpayers expect. Our dollars will be directly related to progress toward democracy."

The Mursi administration has defended his decree as an effort to speed up reforms that will complete Egypt's democratic transformation. Yet leftists, liberals, socialists and others say it has exposed the autocratic impulses of a man once jailed by Mubarak.

"There is no room for dialogue when a dictator imposes the most oppressive, abhorrent measures and then says 'let us split the difference'," prominent opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei said on Saturday.

WARNINGS FROM WEST

Investors had grown more confident in recent months that a legitimately elected government would help Egypt put its economic and political problems behind it. The stock market's main index had risen 35 percent since Mursi's victory. It closed on Sunday at its lowest level since July 31.

Political turmoil also raised the cost of government borrowing at a treasury bill auction on Sunday.

"Investors know that Mursi's decisions will not be accepted and that there will be clashes on the street," said Osama Mourad of Arab Financial Brokerage.

Just last week, investor confidence was helped by a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund over a $4.8 billion loan needed to shore up state finances.

Mursi's decree removes judicial review of decisions he takes until a new parliament is elected, expected early next year.

It also shields the Islamist-dominated assembly writing Egypt's new constitution from a raft of legal challenges that have threatened it with dissolution, and offers the same protection to the Islamist-controlled upper house of parliament.

"I am really afraid that the two camps are paving the way for violence," said Nafaa. "Mursi has misjudged this, very much so. But forcing him again to relinquish what he has done will appear a defeat."

Many of Mursi's political opponents share the view that Egypt's judiciary needs reform, though they disagree with his methods. Mursi's new powers allowed him to sack the prosecutor general who took his job during the Mubarak era and is unpopular among reformists of all stripes.

(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Marwa Awad in Cairo and Philip Barbara in Washington; Editing by Peter Graff and Philippa Fletcher)