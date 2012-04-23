CAIRO Hundreds of followers of ultra-orthodox Islamist preacher Hazem Salah Abu Ismail extended a sit-in in Cairo's Tahrir square on Monday to protest against an electoral commission that disqualified him from Egypt's presidential election.

Abu Ismail was ruled out because his mother held U.S. citizenship, though he has fiercely denied this and accused the electoral commission of conspiring against him. Egyptian law does not allow presidential candidates or their parents to hold foreign nationalities.

A presidential election is due to take place on May 23-24. Main contenders include the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, moderate Islamist Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh and former foreign minister Amr Moussa.

The protesters in Tahrir Square on Monday chanted "the people want the implementation of God's law." Some waved black flags saying "there is no God but Allah."

They also chanted against the army rulers who took over following autocratic President Hosni Mubarak's ouster in a popular uprising in February 2011.

Most of the demonstrators on Monday were heavily bearded men, some wearing vests with images of Abu Ismail on them. Some females wearing the hair and face veils were also present.

"I am here calling for the implementation of God's law," said Alaa Abdel Azem, a 31-year-old protester. "I support Shaikh Hazem Salah Abu Ismail. He is the legitimate president of the country. The decision of the election committee is part of a fight against the Islamist stream in Egypt."

"I am staying here until sharia (Islamic law) is implemented, even if I have to stay here for a year," Abdel Azem said.

Protester demands include ending army rule, dissolving the election committee and disqualifying any presidential candidates who were politicians during Mubarak's rule.

The protesters had earlier in the day used cars to block a main entrance into the square which forced diversion of traffic.

Earlier this month Abu Ismail had called for a sit-in outside the offices of the electoral commission in Cairo, where some of his supporters had scuffled with military police guarding the building.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Mark Heinrich)