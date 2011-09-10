CAIRO Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf summoned his cabinet crisis team and the Interior Ministry put police on alert and cancelled police holidays, state media said on Saturday, following a wave of violence and attempts to storm the Israeli embassy in Cairo.

Hundreds of people were hurt in clashes between police and demonstrators who tried to invade the Israeli embassy and a nearby police compound, while police used teargas and fired shots in the air to disperse protesters.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Michael Roddy)