Protesters throw fireworks at the High Court building during clashes with police in front of the court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans while lighting flares in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans while lighting flares in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters, some who are throwing rocks, stand near objects which they set on fire during clashes with police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester stands near objects set on fire by protesters during clashes with police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back at police during clashes with the police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters chant anti-Mursi slogans while carrying a sign reading, 'Go away' during clashes with police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans during a protest in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester stands on a streetlamp as he waves a banner reading, 'Glory for martyrs' during a protest in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A police vehicle arrives before police begin to put out fire started by protesters during clashes with police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A woman chants slogans during an anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood protest in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester throws more objects into a fire during clashes with police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans while lighting flares in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester throws rocks during clashes with the police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester is seen after he threw a tear gas canister back at police during clashes with the police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans while lighting flares in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester throws rocks during clashes with police in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO Egyptian police fired tear gas to prevent opponents of President Mohamed Mursi storming a court and the prosecutor-general's office in central Cairo on Saturday, witnesses said.

Eight people were injured in Cairo during another protest in al-Fayoum south of the capital, the state news agency MENA said.

Some 500 people marched for much of the day through central Cairo, chanting "The people want to topple the regime" on the fifth anniversary of the founding of the opposition April 6 youth movement.

When some protesters hurled fireworks and rockets at the court, which also houses the prosecutor's office, and tried to break down the main gate, police fired tear gas from upstairs windows, witnesses said.

Egypt has been in political turmoil since the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, with Mursi and his Islamist allies pitted against various secular opposition groups.

The prosecutor-general angered activists a week ago by questioning a popular TV satirist who is accused of having insulted Mursi. The government denies opposition claims that the case is evidence of a crackdown on dissent.

"We are Muslims but we want a civilian state," said Saffeya Mustapha, a female protester on the Cairo march.

Seven protesters were taken to hospital, MENA said, citing the Health Ministry.

Separately, opponents and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mursi's Islamist allies, attacked each other with stones and fireworks in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, MENA said. It did not report any injuries.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Ahmed Tolba and Reuters Television; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)