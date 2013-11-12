CAIRO Egyptian police fired tear gas on Tuesday at student supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi who were protesting at the university in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura, witnesses said.

Four people were hurt in clashes between the students, police and residents that erupted near the Mansoura University campus, according to security sources.

Witnesses said the rival groups threw stones at each other. The sound of birdshot fire was also heard but it was not clear from which side it came.

Hundreds of students in different universities in Egypt have staged protests for weeks against the army and in support of Mursi. Most have been met with tear gas and arrests.

Egypt has seen a wave of violence since the army overthrew Mursi in July amid mass protests against his rule. Hundreds have been killed, mostly from Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist supporters as well as about 100 security officers.

Mursi is in jail pending trial along with 14 other senior Muslim Brotherhood members on charges of inciting violence.

Thousands of Islamist activists and Muslim Brotherhood leaders have also been arrested since his fall and a court has ordered a ban on the Brotherhood and all its activities.

Mursi supporters plan to stage big demonstrations on Friday, the first day after the end of a nightly curfew imposed by the army-backed government after it violently broke up pro-Mursi protest camps in Cairo on August 14.

(Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah, Writing by Yasmine Saleh, Editing by Angus MacSwan)