CAIRO Two people were killed in violent clashes that erupted late on Wednesday between pro-Islamist protesters and police in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria, state TV said.

Egypt has been hit by a wave of violent protests since the army removed elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from office in July following mass protests against his rule. Hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested since then.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Sandra Maler)