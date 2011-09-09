JERUSALEM Egyptian demonstrators who stormed the building housing Israel's embassy in Cairo on Friday reached the entrance hall but had not yet got inside the mission itself, an Israeli official said.

Speaking in Jerusalem where the Foreign Ministry was monitoring events in Cairo, the official said Israeli diplomatic documents thrown from the windows of the tower housing the embassy appeared to be "pamphlets and forms kept at the foyer."

"The embassy itself has not been breached," the official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)