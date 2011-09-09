Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
JERUSALEM Egyptian demonstrators who stormed the building housing Israel's embassy in Cairo on Friday reached the entrance hall but had not yet got inside the mission itself, an Israeli official said.
Speaking in Jerusalem where the Foreign Ministry was monitoring events in Cairo, the official said Israeli diplomatic documents thrown from the windows of the tower housing the embassy appeared to be "pamphlets and forms kept at the foyer."
"The embassy itself has not been breached," the official told Reuters.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
KIROV/MOSCOW, Russia Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused the Kremlin of trying to block him from running in next year's presidential election after a court on Wednesday found him guilty of embezzlement.