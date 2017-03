CAIRO The death toll from an Egyptian police raid on supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi at a Cairo protest camp has climbed to 60 at one hospital, according to a nurse who said she counted the bodies.

"We have 60 bodies here and we are expecting the death toll to rise," said Nahla Haddad, adding that most of the casualties had gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Jon Boyle)