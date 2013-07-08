CAIRO The Muslim Brotherhood called on Egyptians to rise up against those who "want to steal" the revolution, a statement by its political wing said on Monday, after the Health Ministry said 35 people were killed in shooting outside the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard.

"(The Freedom and Justice Party) calls on the great Egyptian people to rise up against those who want to steal their revolution with tanks and armoured vehicles, even over the dead bodies of the people," a statement on the party's Facebook page said.

The bloodshed deepened Egypt's political crisis, escalating the struggle between the army, which overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last Wednesday after mass demonstrations demanding his resignation, and the Brotherhood, which has denounced what it called a coup.

