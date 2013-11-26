WASHINGTON The United States on Monday expressed concern over a new law in Egypt that restricts demonstrations and said it agrees with groups that argue the law does not meet international standards and hampers the country's move toward democracy.

"The United States wants Egypt's transition to an inclusive democracy to succeed," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement after Egyptian security forces fired teargas to disperse university students who had defied the law, which was passed on Sunday.

"We urge the interim government to respect individual rights and we urge that the new constitution protect such rights."

Egypt has experienced some of its worst civilian violence in decades after the military ousted the country's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Mursi, in July.

The United States has suspended military aid to the country and pressed the country's interim government to stick to a road map to democracy that will lead to new elections next year.

