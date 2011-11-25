WASHINGTON The United States on Friday urged the Egyptian military give way "as soon as possible" to full civilian rule, hardening its rhetoric as demonstrations against the army drew tens of thousands to central Cairo.

"Full transfer of power to a civilian government must take place in a just and inclusive manner that responds to the legitimate aspirations of the Egyptian people, as soon as possible," said White House press secretary Jay Carney.

The statement, issued in the early hours of Washington's morning to coincide with the Egyptian day, referenced growing U.S. concern at the week-long violence.

The United States has called repeatedly for restraint on all sides since the violence restarted, and made plain that it now felt compelled to harden its tone.

At least 41 people have died in a week of protests against the rule of Egypt's generals. Washington called for an independent investigation into the circumstances of those deaths.

"But the situation Egypt faces requires a more fundamental solution, devised by Egyptians, which is consistent with universal principles," Carney said, adding "The United States strongly believes that the new Egyptian government must be empowered with real authority immediately."

The army plans to start parliamentary elections on Monday. Washington said elections should proceed "expeditiously" with "all necessary measures" taken to ensure security and prevent intimidation.

"Egypt has overcome challenges before and will do so again. The United States will continue to stand with the Egyptian people as they build a democracy worthy of Egypt's great history," Carney said.

(Reporting by Alister Bull, editing by Anthony Boadle)