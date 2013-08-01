German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO The Egyptian Interior Ministry urged protesters on Thursday to leave camps in Cairo set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, one day after the army-backed government ordered it to take action against them.
In a statement read on state TV, the Interior Ministry offered "a safe exit" to protesters who heeded the call.
Interior Ministry spokesman Hany Abdel Latif told Reuters there was no specified date for clearing out the sit-in.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.