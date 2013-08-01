CAIRO The Egyptian Interior Ministry urged protesters on Thursday to leave camps in Cairo set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, one day after the army-backed government ordered it to take action against them.

In a statement read on state TV, the Interior Ministry offered "a safe exit" to protesters who heeded the call.

Interior Ministry spokesman Hany Abdel Latif told Reuters there was no specified date for clearing out the sit-in.

