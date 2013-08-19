BRUSSELS European Union foreign ministers could discuss the option of imposing an arms embargo on Egypt, when they meet on Wednesday to map out a response to violence in Egypt, a senior EU official said on Monday.

Speaking after a meeting of senior of diplomats in Brussels, EU special envoy Bernardino Leon said no options were ruled out but the European Union had yet to decide how to exert pressure on Cairo's military-backed rulers.

"Foreign ministers have been evoking different possibilities at this stage and I know that this (arms embargo) is one of the possibilities," Leon told reporters.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Robert-Jan Bartunek, Editing by Barbara Lewis)