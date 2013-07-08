CAIRO The Egyptian military said one officer was killed and 40 wounded early on Monday when a military compound where toppled President Mohamed Mursi is being held was attacked, state television reported.

The army said a "terrorist group" tried to storm the Republican Guard facility at dawn, state TV reported.

A spokesman for Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood said its members were unarmed and were fired upon while praying outside the building and up to 34 people were killed. Medical sources said they were aware of at least 15 dead.

The armed forces overthrew the Islamist Morsi last Wednesday, backed by massive street demonstrations. Brotherhood supporters have been staging daily protests ever since.

