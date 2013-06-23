CAIRO Egypt's army issued a sharp warning to rival political factions on Sunday that it would not stand by if opposition rallies next weekend descend into conflict and it urged politicians to forge consensus.

In a statement, the head of the armed forces, Defence Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he would not allow an "attack on the will of the people" and said politicians should use the week remaining before mass rallies against Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on June 30 to seek a settlement to their disputes.

It was among the strongest interventions by the military since it handed power to Mursi and a civilian administration a year ago, after elections that followed the overthrow of former general Hosni Mubarak in early 2011.

"There is a state of division in society and the continuation of it is a danger to the Egyptian state and there must be consensus among all," Sisi said.

