CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the arrest of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and eight senior members of the Islamist movement on Wednesday in a probe over accusations of inciting violence, MENA state news agency reported.

Badie has been detained for questioning and later released at least once since the army deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, a leader of the Brotherhood, on July 3.

(Reporting and writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Matt Robinson)