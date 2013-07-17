CAIRO A senior figure in ousted President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood met the European Union's foreign affairs chief in Cairo on Wednesday and said Brussels had offered no proposal that could resolve Egypt's political crisis.

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton held a 45-minute meeting with Amr Darrag and other Muslim Brotherhood leaders, as well as Mursi's prime minister, Hisham Kandil.

Asked whether he was disappointed that the EU was not supporting the Brotherhood, Darrag said: "We are not expecting support from anybody. We are relying only on ourselves."

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; writing ny Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Michael Roddy)