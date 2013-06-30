German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO At least four people were killed in Egypt and nearly 200 wounded on Sunday in clashes between supporters and opponents of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, security and medical sources said.
All four dead were shot in Nile Valley towns south of Cairo, one in Beni Suef and three in Assiut. Across the country, the Health Ministry said, 174 people were given medical treatment as a result of factional fighting in the streets.
In Cairo and Alexandria, more than one million demonstrated.
Hundreds of people throwing petrol bombs and rocks attacked the national headquarters of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. The building caught fire as guards and protesters exchanged gunfire.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Maggie Fick; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Paul Taylor)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.