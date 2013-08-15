CAIRO The bodies of close to 250 people killed in Egypt's political violence are being held at a mosque in northeast Cairo, witnesses said, indicating the death toll may be higher than the official countrywide total of 460.

A Reuters reporter counted 228 bodies, though an exact count was difficult because some were being moved and loaded into coffins for removal from the Imam mosque.

Medics at the scene said the bodies had been moved straight from a nearby protest camp broken up by the police on Wednesday to the mosque, said Heba Morayef, Egypt director at Human Rights Watch, adding that she had counted 235 bodies.

"This indicates the toll will be higher," she said.

The bodies, mostly wrapped in white shrouds, are being held at the Imam mosque in northeast Cairo awaiting collection by relatives. Typically, Health Ministry casualty tolls include only bodies that have passed through hospitals.

The violence erupted on Wednesday when security forces broke up the Cairo protest camps set up by supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Mike Collett-White)