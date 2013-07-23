CAIRO A bomb exploded at a police station in a province north of Cairo early on Wednesday, wounding 12 people, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Unknown assailants threw the bomb from a passing car in Mansoura, the capital of Dakhalia province, two security sources told Reuters. The security sources said five police officers were hurt; the ministry said 12 people were injured.

The explosion occurred after a day of clashes between opponents and Islamist supporters of Egypt's deposed president, Mohamed Mursi, killed nine people in Cairo.

The Muslim Brotherhood accuses the army of orchestrating a coup that has exposed deep political divisions in the Arab world's most populous and influential nation.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Doina Chiacu)