CAIRO A senior official in the Freedom and Justice Party, the Muslim Brotherhood's political wing, said on Saturday he rejected Mohamed ElBaradei's appointment as Egypt's interim prime minister, expected to be confirmed later in the day.

"We reject this coup and all that results from it, including ElBaradei," he told Reuters at an Islamist gathering in northern Cairo.

ElBaradei was among liberal leaders who opposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, ousted by the military on Wednesday. The overthrow prompted often violent protests across the country.

