CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood denounced as "illegitimate" a new cabinet sworn in by interim President Adli Mansour on Tuesday.

"It's an illegitimate government, an illegitimate prime minister, an illegitimate cabinet. We don't recognise anyone in it. We don't even recognise their authority as representatives of the government," spokesman Gehad El-Haddad told Reuters.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Mike Collett-White)