CAIRO Egyptian authorities have referred the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and two other senior officials in the movement to a court on charges of inciting violence.

The move against Mohammed Badie, the Brotherhood's general guide, and the two others is certain to deepen tensions between Islamists and the military, who removed Egypt's Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, from power on July 3.

