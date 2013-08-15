Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said on Thursday it would bring down the "military coup" and remained committed to peaceful activism after around 300 people were killed in violence triggered by the government's decision to break up Islamist protest camps.
"We will always be non-violent and peaceful. We remain strong, defiant and resolved," Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad wrote on his Twitter feed.
"We will push (forward) until we bring down this military coup," he added.
The police broke up two Cairo sit-ins set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans)
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
ZURICH Swiss police cancelled a speech planned for Friday by a Turkish politician who wanted to rally support among expatriates to vote to increase President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.