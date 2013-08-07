CAIRO A senior U.S. diplomat involved in trying to mediate an end to Egypt's political crisis left the country on Wednesday, Cairo airport officials said, after the Egyptian government declared that diplomatic efforts had failed.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns had held talks with both the government and members of the Muslim Brotherhood during the mediation effort, together with envoys from the European Union, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy)