CAIRO Egypt's transitional cabinet is expected to be formed by early next week, interim prime minister Hazem el-Beblawi told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The talks are still ongoing with different candidates and I expect we will finalise the formation of the cabinet by early next week," Beblawi said, adding that he had not yet picked a finance minister.

Beblawi, an economist and former finance minister, was named interim prime minister on Tuesday to lead Egypt's army-backed transitional government after the ouster of elected President Mohamed Mursi by the military last week following mass protests.

