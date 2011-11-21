CAIRO Egypt's ruling military council was considering on Monday whether to accept the resignation of the entire cabinet tendered the day before, after violent clashes in Cairo's Tahrir square between police and protesters, a cabinet source said on Monday.

The cabinet spokesman Mohamed Hegazy said "considering the difficult circumstances the country is going through in the current period, the government will continue to perform its full duties until a decision on the resignation is made," state news agency MENA quoted him as saying.

