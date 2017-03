CAIRO The bodies of 13 people killed during protests in central Cairo on Friday have been moved to a mosque, a Reuters witness said.

The bodies had bullet wounds on them, said the witness. Supporters of President Mohamed Mursi, who was ousted by the army on July 3, have been marching in the capital and other cities to protest against a crackdown on Islamists.

