Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
CAIRO Traffic has started flowing through the area of Cairo where supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi set up a protest camp at the heart of a power struggle between Islamists and the army-backed government, said a Reuters witness.
Security forces forcibly broke up the Rabaa al-Adawiya camp in northeast Cairo and another camp near Cairo University on Thursday. Hundreds of people died in the crackdown and nationwide clashes.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
ZURICH Swiss police cancelled a speech planned for Friday by a Turkish politician who wanted to rally support among expatriates to vote to increase President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.