CAIRO Traffic has started flowing through the area of Cairo where supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi set up a protest camp at the heart of a power struggle between Islamists and the army-backed government, said a Reuters witness.

Security forces forcibly broke up the Rabaa al-Adawiya camp in northeast Cairo and another camp near Cairo University on Thursday. Hundreds of people died in the crackdown and nationwide clashes.

